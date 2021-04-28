Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

