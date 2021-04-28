Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Cap of $423,745.20

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Lition has a total market cap of $423,745.20 and approximately $53,623.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.98 or 0.04906120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00467956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.15 or 0.01619310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00795334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00518947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00427234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

