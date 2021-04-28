LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

