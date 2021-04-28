Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 22,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

