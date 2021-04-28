loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Announces Dividend of $0.61

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.612 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

