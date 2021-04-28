Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

LBLCF opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

