London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Plans Dividend of GBX 51.70

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LSEG opened at GBX 7,448 ($97.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,437.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 750 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, with a total value of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Insiders purchased a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 over the last ninety days.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

