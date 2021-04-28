Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

