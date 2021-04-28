Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 8.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.38% of Lowe’s Companies worth $517,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.28. 135,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

