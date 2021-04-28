Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

