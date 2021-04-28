LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

LYTS stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

