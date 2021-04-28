LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $360.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), with a volume of 47923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £411.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

