Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $62.14 on Monday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,681,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,893,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.