Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 27th

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

