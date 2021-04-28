Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
About Mace Security International
