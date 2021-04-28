Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

