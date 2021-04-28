Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magna International traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 32668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

