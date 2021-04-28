MahaDAO (MAHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00012918 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00277640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.01052612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00719774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.73 or 0.99802295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

