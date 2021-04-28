Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires Shares of 2,798,545 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,798,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,296,000. Lennar makes up about 4.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its position in Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. 14,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $106.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

