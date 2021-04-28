Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $307.31 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $4,345.25 or 0.07992090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $4.32 billion and $307.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.00871506 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00064623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

