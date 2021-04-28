Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.
NYSE MANU opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $723.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
