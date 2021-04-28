Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

NYSE MANU opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $723.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Manchester United by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $187,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

