Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.83 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.63.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

