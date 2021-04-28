Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$5.80 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 132.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.16.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.47 million and a P/E ratio of -62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

