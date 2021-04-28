Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 613 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.38. 97,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

