Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 16,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,356. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

