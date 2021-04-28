Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $11,304,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. 124,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $389.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

