Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 317,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

