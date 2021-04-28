Mark Ayranto Sells 19,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,121,973.50.
CVE VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.
About Victoria Gold
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.