Mark Ayranto Sells 19,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,121,973.50.

CVE VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

