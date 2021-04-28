Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,333 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

