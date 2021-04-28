Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,750,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.