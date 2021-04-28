Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.75. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.