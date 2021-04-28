Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MMC traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.75. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.
In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.
