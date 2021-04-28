MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $196,696.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

