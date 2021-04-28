Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $402.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $380.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA stock opened at $389.07 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $262.96 and a twelve month high of $392.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

