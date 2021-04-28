Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 236.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

