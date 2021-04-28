Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $760.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

