Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 333,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

