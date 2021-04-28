Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

