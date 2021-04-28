Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Internet of Things ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

