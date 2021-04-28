Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.