Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $689,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.