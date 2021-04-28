Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.