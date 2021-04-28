MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,694 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

