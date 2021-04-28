MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.71. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average is $350.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

