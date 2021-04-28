MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,076 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

ESGV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. 16,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $78.37.

