McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $234.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.