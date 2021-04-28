McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

