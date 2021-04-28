MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $8,673,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 301,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

