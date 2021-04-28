MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32 million.

Shares of MDVL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $425.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

