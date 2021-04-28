Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

