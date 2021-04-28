MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.78

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and traded as low as C$6.34. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 1,180,552 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

