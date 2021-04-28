Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Michael Klayko Acquires 25,000 Shares

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Michael Klayko acquired 25,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.92 ($9.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$322,925.00 ($230,660.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

